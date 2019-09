Sexual predator gets 150 years

Glenn P. Ward

A Missouri man was sentenced this week to 150 years in prison for sex crimes committed with a young girl seven years ago in Monroe County.

Following three days of trial, a Monroe County jury in June found 55-year-old Glenn Patrick Ward of Broseley, Mo., guilty of 15 counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.

On Thursday, Ward was sentenced to 15 consecutive 10-year prison sentences for predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, which is a Class X felony.

Each of the 15 counts state that Ward committed a sex act with a female victim who was under 13 when the crimes were committed between Jan. 1, 2012 and Dec. 31, 2012.

The incidents occurred in Waterloo, where Ward was living at the time.

In addition to the lengthy prison term, Ward was given three years of mandatory supervised release and was ordered to pay a fine of $1,639. He was given credit for 303 days served in county jail.

Ward was charged with the crimes in late 2017 following an investigation conducted by the Waterloo Police Department.

“The victim’s family and our office are very happy with today’s sentence,” Monroe County State’s Attorney Chris Hitzemann said. “Although a sentence of the minimum of six years on each count was, in essence, a life sentence, today’s sentence sends a message to the community that if you commit the offense of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, you’re going to lose a decade.”