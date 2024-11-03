Waterloo moving on in football playoffs

Waterloo’s Derez Sayles scores on a 51-yard run in the third quarter of Saturday’s home playoff win over Taylorville. (Bob Haentzler photo)

In a thrilling first round Class 4A high school football match, the host Waterloo Bulldogs came up with some late magic to survive and advance Saturday afternoon against a tough Taylorville squad.

The Waterloo fans were amped up at the start, but the Tornadoes from Taylorville swept away that early momentum with a quick touchdown to take a 6-0 lead just more than three minutes in. Taylorville failed to convert its two-point try.

Waterloo running back Derez Sayles continued his breakout junior season with a 72-yard TD run less than 20 seconds later to even the score at 6-6. The Bulldogs missed their extra point kick.

Back and forth the game went, as Taylorville returned the ensuing kickoff 85 yards for a TD and a 13-6 lead.

Sayles answered with another long TD run, this one from 50 yards out, and the game was even again at 13-13.

Taylorville scored on a short TD run to carry a 20-13 lead after what was an exciting first quarter of play.

The scoring dropped off dramatically from there, as the only scoring in the second quarter was a short field goal by Taylorville after one its players dropped a TD pass in the endzone. The Tornadoes led 23-13 at halftime.

Waterloo’s offense turned over the ball twice in the first half on an interception and lost fumble. It was the Bulldogs’ turn to force turnovers in the second half, however.

But first, it was Sayles answering the bell yet again. He scored on a 51-yard run midway through the third quarter to make it a 23-19 contest. Sayles finished with 218 yards rushing on 20 carries.

With the score remaining slightly in favor of Taylorville deep into the fourth quarter, Waterloo’s Owen Niebruegge made the clutch play of the game on defense. He intercepted a Taylorville pass and ran it back 55 yards for a score that sent Bulldogs fans into a frenzy and put his team up 26-23 with 4:23 remaining in the contest.

Another interception by Chris Pete gave the ‘Dogs another scoring opportunity, which Waterloo quarterback Conrad Lindhorst capitalized on with a short TD run. The Bulldogs went up 33-23 with just two minutes left on the clock.

Taylorville countered with a TD pass in the final minute, setting up a crucial onside kick that the Bulldogs recovered.

With the 33-30 victory, Waterloo (9-1) moves on and will host Cahokia (8-2) in a second round Class 4A playoff battle next Saturday. Cahokia won 30-17 at home over Columbia on Friday.

Patrick O’Donnell was Waterloo’s leading tackler on the day, recording six tackles and three assists.