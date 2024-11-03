Eagles end season at Cahokia

Logan Hicks of Columbia has the ball in his grasp but Steveland Moberly-Kidd of Cahokia makes a defensive play to knock the ball away in Friday’s first round Class 4A playoff game at Cahokia High School. See more photos by clicking here. (Paul Baillargeon photo)

The Columbia High School football team dropped a 30-17 contest at Cahokia in a first round Class 4A playoff matchup Friday night at Cahokia High School.

The Eagles (6-4) recovered an onside kick to start the game, getting a 27-yard field goal by Keegan Thompson to take a 3-0 lead with six minutes left in the opening quarter. Columbia was patient with its possessions, milking as much of the play clock as possible in an attempt to keep the ball out of the hands of Cahokia’s potent offense.

Cahokia (8-2) marched right down the field in its opening possession, ending with a short touchdown run by quarterback Zion Taylor. The two-point try failed however, so Cahokia was up 6-3 at 3:51 of the first quarter.

Columbia answered with solid runs by running back Jase Nelson and quarterback Mason Voegele. Nelson ended up running it in from seven yards out to make it a 10-6 lead for the Eagles at 10:19 of the second quarter.

The ensuing kickoff, however, was returned by Cahokia’s Omar Mims Jr. for a 77-yard TD just seconds later. This time, Cahokia converted the two-point try.

The Comanches added to their lead to close out the first half, getting a big run and a long pass plus a roughing penalty along the way. It was 22-10 Cahokia at halftime.

Cahokia got a 13-yard TD pass to open the fourth quarter to go up 30-10.

The Eagles mustered one last scoring drive midway through the final frame. Following a long kickoff return by Logan Hicks, Voegele threw a 22-yard TD pass to Hudson Bryant with 6:29 left to make it a 30-17 contest.

An onside kick by Columbia was recovered by Cahokia. The Comanches wound up punting, but the Eagles were unable to work up some late game magic.

Nelson finished with 87 yards rushing on the night. Voegele threw for 75 yards and ran for 69 yards.

With the win, Cahokia travels next Saturday to Waterloo in a second round Class 4A playoff contest.

