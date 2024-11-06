Volleyballers spike into sectionals

Columbia’s Ava Mathews leaps to spike the ball during Thursday’s regional final against Nashville. See more photos online at republictimes.smugmug.com.

The Columbia and Waterloo high school squads both won regional championships on Halloween night, advancing into the sectional round.

After downing Red Bud in straight sets last Tuesday, Columbia (30-6) hosted Nashville in the Class 2A Columbia Regional final on Thursday.

The Eagles won 25-19, 24-26, 25-22, in a thrilling match between two solid volleyball squads. Nashville won the second set despite Columbia holding a 21-17 lead.

Claire Sandstrom recorded 17 kills for Columbia. Ava Mathews added 10 kills and 22 assists. Megan Bolyard also had 22 assists. Elliana Ames contributed 10 kills. Kinley Jany had 10 points and five kills.

Columbia advanced to the Staunton Sectional, where it took on the host squad Tuesday night. The result was a 25-17, 25-13 victory for the Eagles.

The sectional final is Thursday night for a berth in Monday’s Pana Supersectional. Columbia will face Mater Dei.

Waterloo (25-12) traveled south to compete in the Class 3A Herrin Regional last week, and it was well worth the drive.

Following a two-set victory last Tuesday over Marion, the Bulldogs battled Carbondale in the regional final on Thursday.

The result was a 25-19, 25-12 victory for Waterloo.

Ellie Day finished with 17 assists and seven points for the Bulldogs. Emerson Horvath had 11 points. Megan Huebner recorded nine blocks. Evie Reifschnieder added seven kills.

With the win, Waterloo advanced to the Salem Sectional, where it took on Effingham on Tuesday night.

The result was a 25-20, 25-22 win for the Bulldogs, who will face Mascoutah in the sectional final Thursday night for a berth in Monday’s Effingham Supersectional. The sectional final will be played at 6:30 p.m. at Southwestern Illinois College in Belleville.