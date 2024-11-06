Hockey teams open with wins

Layne Wilkens

The Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association season has gotten underway, with both local teams opening with victories.

The Freeburg-Waterloo Raging Bulldogs played their varsity season opener Monday night against Granite City, winning 5-4.

Caiden Anderson scored twice, and Layne Wilkens recorded three assists for the Raging Bulldogs, who battle Belleville on Monday and O’Fallon on Tuesday.

The Columbia Eagles ice hockey club also opened with a win Monday night, taking down Bethalto by a score of 6-0.

Jack Reuss netted four goals for the Eagles, who played East Alton-Wood River on Tuesday before taking on Edwardsville this coming Monday and then Belleville next Tuesday.