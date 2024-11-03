CHS soccer making return trip to state

Pictured is the Columbia boys soccer team following Saturday’s supersectional win. See more photos by clicking here. (Corey Saathoff photo)

A Columbia High School boys soccer squad that entered the 2024 season with high expectations following a third place Class 1A state showing last year is making a return trip north with an opportunity for an even larger state trophy this season.

The Eagles (24-3-1) posted a 4-1 victory at home Saturday against Williamsville in the supersectional round to advance to the IHSA state tourney taking place next weekend near Chicago.

This trip to state appeared less likely in late August when Columbia started its season 0-3. Adding to that early frustration was the sadness that followed the tragic death of teammate Crawford Bryant in a vehicle crash on Sept. 1.

But this team – along with the entire community – bonded through that tragedy and it sparked positivity along the way. The Eagles have not lost since Bryant’s death. The team carries its teammate’s framed jersey on the field for every game and chants his name when breaking the huddle.

Columbia wasted no time in taking the lead Saturday, as leading scorer Hayes van Breusegen popped in a quick goal just more than 90 seconds in.

Not to be outdone, Drew Elliot scored on a corner kick assisted by Micah James to put Columbia up 2-0 with just more than 17 minutes remaining in the first half.

Williamsville made it interesting late in the first half, notching a goal to make it 2-1. The score remained that way at halftime.

The second half was a stalemate until the final 18 minutes or so. Off another corner kick, James scored on a header assisted by Quentin Frentzel to put Columbia up 3-1 with just more than 17:30 remaining.

James came through with the exclamation point about eight minutes later, scoring again off an assist from Luke DeWilde.

Columbia will face Chicago’s Cristo Rey Jesuit in the Class 1A state semifinals set for 5:30 p.m. Thursday. The other to teams in the state tourney are Normal University and Mendota.

