Waterloo man charged with sex crimes

Jeremy C. Van Eck

A rural Waterloo man was charged this week with 11 felony counts in connection with sex acts allegedly committed with a young female relative over the past several years.

Jeremy C. Van Eck, 32, faces four Class X felony charges of predatory criminal sexual assault (victim under 13), six Class 2 felony charges of aggravated criminal sexual abuse (victim a family member under 18) and a Class 1 felony charge of criminal sexual assault (victim a family member under 18).

According Monroe County court information, the alleged incidents first occurred between October 2012 and November 2013 and continued between October 2014 and November 2015, December 2017 and June 2018, and again the past two years up until just last month.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department investigated the case.

The charges against Van Eck were filed Wednesday, after which he posted 10 percent of bond set at $10,000 and was released from jail with a Nov. 21 court date.

If convicted, Van Eck faces between six and 60 years in prison on each Class X felony count, four to 15 years in prison on the Class 1 felony count and three to seven years in prison on the Class 2 felony counts.