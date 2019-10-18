Woman dies in Dupo crash

Ashley Barnett

A 31-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a two-vehicle crash that occurred shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of McBride Avenue in Dupo.

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department said a silver Dodge Nitro driven by a woman and a silver Chevrolet PT Cruiser with two occupants were the vehicles involved in the crash.

Both occupants of the PT Cruiser, a man and a woman, were ejected as a result of the crash. The woman – Ashley R. Barnett, 31, of Dupo – died at the scene. The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.

The driver of the Dodge Nitro was also transported to a local hospital and has since been released.

Police continue to investigate the crash.