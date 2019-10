Monday rollover crash in Waterloo

Pictured is the Ford Bronco that was involved in Monday’s crash on HH Road near Gall Road.

No injuries were reported following a rollover crash that occurred about 8:20 a.m. Monday on HH Road near the curve at Gall Road in Waterloo.

The vehicle involved in the crash was a 1995 Ford Bronco. The male driver, Matthew Wilson of Waterloo, refused medical transport at the scene. The vehicle came to rest against a utility pole.