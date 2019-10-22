Two vehicles stolen, several entered in Columbia

Two vehicles were stolen and thefts from several unlocked vehicles were reported in Columbia early Tuesday morning.

The thefts occurred in the area of Meadow Lane, West Park Drive and Bradington Drive, Columbia police said.

A silver 2018 Chevrolet Silverado was stolen from the 100 block of Meadow Lane. The truck was unlocked with its keys inside at the time of the theft, police said.

A tan/cream-colored 2015 Lincoln MKS was stolen from inside a garage in the 300 block of Bradington Drive.

At about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, a neighbor called police to report someone rummaging through vehicles. The suspect vehicle – a red 2003 Pontiac car – was located by a responding officer and drove away from the area, leading to a brief pursuit to Route 158 toward Millstadt that was terminated.

A total of nine thefts from unlocked vehicles were reported, police said, with a wallet, loose change and other items taken.

At about 5 a.m., police in St. Ann, Mo., located the red Pontiac unoccupied in its venue. The car was transported to Columbia to be processed as part of the ongoing police investigation.

Those who may have observed suspicious activity in the area of the thefts or have security cameras are encouraged to call the Columbia Police Department at 618-281-5151.