Police pursuit on I-255

A Monroe County Sheriff’s Department deputy pursued a gray Kia Soul that failed to pull over for a traffic stop in Columbia about 11:40 a.m. Tuesday.

The pursuit, which reportedly reached speeds in excess of 80 miles per hour, continued west on Interstate 255 across the Jefferson Barracks Bridge into St. Louis County before the deputy discontinued near the Tesson Ferry exit.

The suspect vehicle was occupied twice, police said, with the driver believed to be a white male.