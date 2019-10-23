Fundraisers net $100,000 for Hopkins family

Local resident Ashley Hewitt presented a check on Saturday for $100,000 to Whitney Hopkins – wife of fallen Illinois State Police Trooper Nick Hopkins – and her children Evelyn, Owen and Emma from the proceeds of T-shirt and blue light bulbs sales plus additional donations collected.

Within days of Nick’s shooting death in East St. Louis on Aug. 23, Hewitt decided she wanted to do something for Nick’s wife and children and designed a T-shirt to sell as a fundraiser.

With the outpouring of support, she blew past her initial goal of selling 400 shirts, so she raised her goal. It was suggested she also sell blue light bulbs for area towns to “Light It Up Blue,” so she added the sale of bulbs.

Hewitt added two more rounds of shirt orders and continued raising her personal goal. Word spread and T-shirts were shipped as far away as California and Florida.

With the sale of over 4,000 shirts and over 5,000 light bulbs, her final goal of $100,000 was within reach. Her final push for donations last week resulted in this goal being met.

Hewitt thanked everyone who donated their time to help her make and distribute shirts, those who purchased shirts or bulbs, or simply gave a donation.