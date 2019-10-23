Wedding venue zoning request tabled

A request to rezone a barn wedding venue in the 1400 block of Centerville Road in rural Columbia and the five-acre land parcel it is on was tabled Monday by the Monroe County Board after two sides on the issue expressed their relative support and dislike for the plan.

This request was first heard in August by the Monroe County Planning Commission and Zoning Board of Appeals.

The planning commission voted 8-5 to deny the request. The zoning board voted 3-2 in its favor. That vote failed to meet the 75 percent majority requirement, however.

Venue owners Greg and Melinda Meyer came to the county commissioners Monday to request the board’s approval…

