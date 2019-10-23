TEAMWork to expand nationally

Pictured, from left, are Deb Tallo, Tricia Meinhold, Zach Dailey, Jon Wehrenberg, Lynsey Weherenberg and Scott Spinner. These individuals represented the Monroe County YMCA and Gateway Region YMCA at a recent Y-USA conference in Baltimore.

A program that helps young adults with special needs and began in Columbia will soon start expanding nationally through the YMCA.

That will happen after representatives from the Monroe County YMCA traveled to Baltimore on Oct. 1-4 to present a workshop on the TEAMWork program at a Y-USA Diversity, Inclusion and Global Initiatives National Conference.

“The goal was to leave the audience with step-by-step instructions on how they could start a TEAMWork program at their Y,” Monroe County YMCA Executive Director Scott Spinner said. “The part that makes it kind of cool is the TEAMWork program actually started outside of the Y by two parents in Columbia, so it’s unique to the Monroe County Y.”

