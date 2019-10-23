Waterloo weighs in on weed

After hearing from residents on the issue during a public hearing last Tuesday, the Waterloo planning and ordinance committees voted 5-3 on Monday for an ordinance that completely prohibits retail cannabis businesses within city limits.

The issue now goes before the city council at its Nov. 4 meeting to be considered as an official ordinance.

Aldermen Stan Darter, Jim Trantham, Jim Hopkins, Russ Row and Clyde Heller voted for the proposed ordinance at Monday’s committee meeting.

“I think there are a lot of things that are not necessary to your community,” Darter said, noting he is a member of the Monroe County Coalition for Drug-Free Communities. “Marijuana may be legal, but Waterloo as a community, I don’t think we wish to put our stamp of approval on that.”

Aldermen Russ Thomas, Steve Notheisen and Kyle Buettner voted against the ordinance.

“If marijuana is legal, it should be open to have a business here in town,” Notheisen told the Republic-Times. “We have significant numbers of bars, microbreweries, wine bars, and I don’t feel that cannabis is any more harmful to people than alcohol. Yes it’s bad for children, and it’s illegal for children.”

Read more in this week’s paper, including input from residents who attended last week’s public hearing. To subscribe, click here.