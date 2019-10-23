New building coming to 11 South

Construction is set to begin this December on a new building at 11 South, the professional complex atop Sand Bank Road on the northern end of Columbia.

The approximately $8.7 million facility will be the home of DeRossett Investments, which currently has offices in Missouri and Florida.

“We are looking to consolidate those two operations and bring those into the new building here in Columbia, which would immediately bring 130 jobs over,” DeRossett Investments Senior Vice President Ron Schroeder told the Republic-Times. “Depending on how many we retain of the Missouri people, we’re going to need 45 immediately to replace the people in Florida.”

Schroeder said the building will take about 10-12 months to complete.

