Waterloo coaching legacies honored

Pictured at left, former WHS softball coach Cyndi Kelly holds up the new WJHS softball field sign alongside Waterloo School Board President Lori Dillenberger and surrounded by members of the current WJHS softball team. At right, Lon Fulte hefts the new WJHS baseball field sign with his daughter Tammy and son Tim.

Two legends of Waterloo High School athletics were honored Saturday morning as the Waterloo Junior High School softball and baseball fields were dedicated in their honor.

The junior high fields – which hosted high school athletics prior to the construction of the current high school – will now be known as Cyndi Kelly Field and Lon Fulte Field for each coach’s service and dedication to Bulldogs athletics.

The softball field dedication took place first, with Waterloo School Board President Lori Dillenberger addressing the crowd prior to the second game of a doubleheader.

Dillenberger spoke with great praise for Kelly, having been coached by her as a former WHS softball player.

She noted Kelly’s own athletic ability as she continues to play softball herself, having been inducted into the St. Louis Softball Hall of Fame and National Senior Softball Hall of Fame in 2016 and 2017, respectively.

Kelly was also an accomplished coach in softball and other sports during her time at WHS, compiling a 50-29 varsity volleyball record and coaching girls archery to a district title in 1978-79.

Her most noteworthy achievement, however, is the success she saw in establishing girls athletics at WHS prior to Title IX and without any financial support from the district.

Kelly has previously spoken about how she worked together with other area P.E. teachers and coaches, competing against one another, arranging transportation for the students, sharing equipment and sewing numbers on T-shirts to serve as jerseys.

Dillenberger described Kelly as “an amazing lady and athlete” and further spoke about the legacy she’s left for district athletics – softball in particular.

“It’s about building relationships, and these girls played all through growing up together, and these girls can continue building relationships,” Dillenberger said. “Like Cyndi Kelly said, these relationships can last a lifetime, and hopefully they take that away as well.”

Kelly offered great thanks for those who organized the dedication and the ceremony, as well as the folks who offered their support to her and her efforts in the district over the years.

She also emphasized her love for athletics in general and her hope to have simply given students an opportunity to play.

“I never considered one sport more important than the other ones,” Kelly said. “I always thought the important thing was that kids got to participate, because to participate is to win.”

The baseball field’s dedication took place soon after right across the road off Rogers Street, with friends and family gathering to celebrate Fulte.

Longtime WHS and WJHS baseball coach Mark Vogel spoke before Fulte as he, like Dillenberger, played for the honored coach.

Vogel highlighted Fulte’s 20-year career, winning 393 games at WHS and finishing his career with 578 total wins.

His 1984 and 1988 teams qualified for state, and he also earned five regional titles and four Cahokia Conference titles as well as two junior high state titles.

Fulte is also a member of the Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame and St. Louis Amateur Baseball Hall of Fame.

Vogel spoke about the lessons Fulte taught on the field, chiefly noting the lesson that “the little things matter.”

“Every day, you held us to the highest standards and expected 100 percent effort in everything we did both on and off the field, and so many of your teachings took place on this field right here,” Vogel said.

Like Kelly, Fulte’s speech centered around thanking those who organized the dedication as well as folks who contributed to his time as coach.

Fulte noted the great deal of support he received from the community given Waterloo’s longstanding love of baseball.

“I wanna thank the parents who sent me such wonderful players,” Fulte said. “Not only good players, but good athletes and good people.”