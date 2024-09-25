Eagles heads and shoulders above the rest

Columbia’s Luke DeWilde uses his head during last Tuesday’s victory over Gibault. See more photos from the match online at republictimes.smugmug.com.

One local high school soccer squad remains on a roll as others aim to stack wins together.

Columbia (10-3) posted four more recent victories. In fact, the Eagles haven’t allowed a goal in their past eight matches.

On Monday, it was a 10-0 blasting of Wood River. Hayes van Breusegen netted a hat trick for the Eagles.

On Saturday, Columbia came up with a 3-0 victory at home over Father McGivney. It was a two-goal day for van Breusegen, with Luke DeWilde recording two assists.

On Thursday, DeWilde scored twice in a 3-0 win for Columbia over Freeburg.

Last Tuesday, Columbia won 7-0 over longtime local rival Gibault. Micah James recorded the hat trick this time, with van Breusegen adding a goal and assist.

The Eagles played Tuesday at Salem, travel Thursday to Chaminade and Saturday to Belleville West, and play this coming Tuesday at rival Waterloo.

Leading the way with a whopping 15 goals and two assists on the season is van Breusegen. Another key scorer for the Eagles is DeWilde with 10 goals and eight assists.

Waterloo (4-4-2) split two recent contests as it goes through the Mississippi Valley Conference portion of its schedule.

Last Tuesday, the Bulldogs dropped a 4-1 match at Triad. Caeden Wille netted the lone goal for Waterloo.

On Thursday, Waterloo picked up a 2-0 win over Mascoutah. Wille and Blake Nichols scored the goals. Parker Lacroix made seven saves in net for the ‘Dogs.

Waterloo hosted MVC foe Highland on Tuesday, then will face another conference opponent at Civic Memorial on Thursday. On Monday, the Bulldogs play at rival Gibault.

Wille leads the team with nine goals and an assist on the season.

Gibault (3-7) rebounded from last Tuesday’s loss to Columbia to defeat Wood River on Thursday, 7-1. Michael Wessel netted a hat trick, with Owen Haney adding two goals.

The Hawks played Tuesday at Mater Dei, then host Granite City on Thursday, play Saturday at Valmeyer, and host Waterloo on Monday.

Valmeyer (1-9) dropped two recent matches.

On Monday, the Pirates lost 8-1 to Lebanon.

Last Tuesday, it was a 6-1 loss to Piasa Southwestern. Ethan Roy scored for Valmeyer on an assist from Ripken Voelker.

Valmeyer hosts Wesclin on Thursday and Maryville Christian on Friday.