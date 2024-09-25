Eagles keep aiming high

Columbia’s Ava Mathews reaches for the ball at the net during Monday’s win at Gibault. See more photos online at republictimes.smugmug.com.

The Columbia and Waterloo high school volleyball squads are playing well while other local teams are still trying to build something positive.

Columbia (17-3) won two more recent matches, including a rivalry showdown Monday night at Gibault. The Eagles won 25-18, 25-14.

Ava Mathews had 13 assists and Ella Horner recorded nine points to lead the Eagles.

On Thursday, Columbia posted a 25-14, 25-11 victory at Roxana. Samantha Spruill had 14 assists, Elliana Ames contributed 10 points, and Claire Sandstrom finished with eight kills.

Columbia plays Thursday at Freeburg before hosting Belleville West this coming Tuesday.

Spruill leads the team in assists this season with 243. Kinley Jany is the points leader with 122. Kate Adams is tops in digs with 201, and Maura Kohlenberger is the blocks leader for the Eagles with 46.

Waterloo (9-4) went 3-2 in the Effingham Tournament over the weekend. The Bulldogs won against Effingham St. Anthony, Shelbyville and Mt. Zion, and lost to Tolono Unity and Newton.

On Thursday, the Bulldogs picked up a 25-22, 22-25, 25-20 victory over Civic Memorial. Ellie Day finished with a whopping 35 assists on the night. Emerson Horvath, Megan Huebner and Evie Reifschneider each had 11 kills for Waterloo.

Last Tuesday, Waterloo won 25-20, 25-15 over Jerseyville. Day had 28 assists and Kenzy Koudelka recorded nine kills.

Waterloo played Tuesday at Mascoutah and will travel Thursday to Highland.

Reifschneider leads the team in kills, Huebner is tops in blocks, and Day is by far the team leader in assists on the season.

Prior to Monday’s loss against Columbia, Gibault (6-7) lost 24-26, 25-11, 28-30 to Chester last Wednesday.

The Hawks play Wednesday at Carlyle and then host New Athens on Monday.

Valmeyer (2-14) played in the New Berlin Pretzel Classic over the weekend, dropping matches to Springfield Lutheran and Carlinville.

Last Wednesday, the Pirates lost 22-25, 25-21, 22-25 to Dupo in a Kaskaskia Division clash.

Valmeyer plays Thursday at Lebanon and Monday at Chester, then hosts Carlyle this coming Tuesday.

Violet Krekel leads the team in assists, blocks and serving aces.

Dupo (2-12) plays Wednesday at Lebanon before hosting First Baptist Academy this coming Monday and then traveling Tuesday to Bunker Hill.

Adyson Thornton, Kaitlyn Roberts and Adrienne Latimer have been among the top players thus far this season for the Tigers.