Water main break impacts some Monroe County residents

Fountain Water District reported a water main break Wednesday, resulting in some Monroe County customers to be without water service temporarily followed by a boil order.

Fountain Water District said it experienced the water main break at D Road and Hanover Road late Wednesday afternoon. Many customers had low or no water pressure late in the afternoon as district workers tried to locate and isolate the break.

Below are the areas that will be without water service until repairs can be made Thursday morning:

D Road north of Hanover Road (748 D Road to 8917 D Road) – including Country Oak Estates, Canman Lane, Eagle Lake Estates and the Stonecrest Subdivision

Steppig Road between Bluff Road and Gall Road – including Eagle Lake Estates, Litteken Lane and Small Lane

Bluff Road between south of Steppig Road – including Harres Lane and Hawthorne Estates

With the exception of the areas listed above, Fountain Water District said other customers should have water service return Wednesday evening.

Any customers on Hanover Road and north of Hanover Road who lost water pressure Wednesday will be under a boil order, the district said.

Fountain Water District will update its website and voicemail, and send updates through Monroe County’s Code Red alert system as they become available. To sign up for Code Red, click here.