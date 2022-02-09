Vehicle vs. train crash west of Maeystown

Pictured is the crash scene early Wednesday evening. (Scott Woodsmall photo)

Emergency personnel responded about 5:45 p.m. Wednesday to a crash involving an SUV and a train at the railroad crossing on Bluff Road at Outlet Road west of Maeystown.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported. There were three occupants in the vehicle, which had its front end knocked off in the collision. The driver was a 15-year-old female who had one of her parents as a passenger. The train was traveling north.

Responding agencies included the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Valmeyer Police Department and Monroe County EMS. A Union Pacific official was also responding to the scene.