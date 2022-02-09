Illinois to end indoor mask mandate

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced Wednesday afternoon that the statewide indoor mask requirement will be lifted Feb. 28.

At a press conference in Chicago, Pritzker cited COVID-19 hospitalization rates “declining faster than any other point in the pandemic” in the state as a factor in the decision to officially remove the mandate. Per the CDC, Illinois leads the Midwest in people who have received at least one shot of COVID vaccine, with 75.7 percent having received a first dose. Illinois also has the most fully vaccinated 17-and-under population in the region.

Pritzker advised that federal masking regulations will still be in place until March 18 at the earliest. Federal rules dictate masks are to be worn while aboard public transportation, airplanes, trains and buses. Masks are also still required in “communal areas” of long-term care facilities such as nursing homes as well as indoor health care environments and congregate settings. Daycare centers will follow Department of Children and Family Services masking guidelines.

“I want to be clear: Many local jurisdictions, businesses and organizations have their own mask requirements and other mitigations that must be respected. Throughout this pandemic, we’ve deployed the tools available to us as needed. Our approach has saved lives and kept our economy open and growing,” Pritzker said.

Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said masks will still be recommended after Feb. 28, especially for those most vulnerable to the virus.

“Masks offer a layer of protection and for people who have an underlying health condition or who are around those who do, you may choose to continue wearing a mask,” she said. “Similarly, if you find yourself in a crowded, indoor setting, a mask can still help protect you.”

A press release issued Wednesday afternoon stated “masks will continue to be required in P-12 school settings unless pending litigation impacts a school.” Late last week, a judge issued a temporary restraining order against nearly 170 school districts in Illinois requiring masks for students and staff. This ruling is currently being appealed by the state.