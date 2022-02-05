Local schools change COVID policy after temporary restraining order

Sangamon County Circuit Judge Raylene Grischow issued a temporary restraining order late Friday afternoon regarding Illinois COVID procedures in schools – the full implications of which remain uncertain.

The order said “defendants are temporarily restrained from” enforcing specific executive orders that relate to indoor mask mandates for students and teachers, and exclusion policies based on close contacts.

It continues to state defendants cannot require students and teachers to mask unless “a lawful order of quarantine (is) issued from their respective health department.” It also touches on teacher vaccination/testing mandates outlined by the governor, Illinois Department of Public Health and Illinois State Board of Education.

Waterloo, Columbia and Valmeyer were among over 140 school districts named as defendants in the suit filed by parents on behalf of their children. Waterloo was the only Monroe County school district named in the suit filed by educators. The ruling addresses concerns brought forth in both lawsuits, both of which were filed by Greenville attorney Thomas DeVore.

Yet, as Waterloo Superintendent of Schools Brian Charron explained, multiple factors – including an order the judge made earlier in the day regarding class action status – have caused some confusion regarding who the temporary restraining order applies to.

Because of this, Waterloo and many other districts did not issue a statement to their communities immediately after Friday’s ruling, as multiple legal counsels across the state said they could not immediately advise schools on how to proceed in the ruling’s wake.

In emails sent to parents and guardians within their respective districts, Charron and Columbia Superintendent of Schools Chris Grode both said masks would be recommended for both students and staff starting Monday, but would not be required. Charron told Waterloo parents that should their child meet the previous criteria for “close contact,” they will inform them as a “courtesy,” but students and staff who are close contacts will not be excluded from school unless they are symptomatic.

In his address to Columbia families, Grode noted close contacts would not be excluded from school. He encouraged guardians to keep their students home should they show symptoms of illness.

Local Catholic schools, such as Immaculate Conception School in Columbia, are awaiting guidance from the Diocese of Belleville on how to proceed but will start off the week requiring masks.

“I received an email yesterday from the diocese stating they will be meeting (Monday) morning to decide what the diocesan schools will be doing,” ICS principal Dave Gregson stated in an email to parents. “As soon as I am informed, I will inform you. Trust me, I am aware of how some of you feel toward this. You can email me all you want but again, I have no say in this manner. As for now, all students and staff are required to be in masks (Monday).”

As Charron noted, schools’ COVID protocol in the wake of Grischow’s decision may be “fluid,” as the order is temporary and Gov. JB Pritzker announced the Illinois Attorney General “is seeking an expedited appeal from the Fourth District Illinois Appellate Court.”

“The decision sends the message that all students do not have the same right to safely access schools and classrooms in Illinois, particularly if they have disabilities or other health concerns,” Attorney General Kwame Raoul said in a press release. “The court’s misguided decision is wrong on the law, demonstrates a misunderstanding of Illinois emergency injunction proceedings and has now relation to the record that was before the court. It prioritizes a relatively small group of plaintiffs who refuse to follow widely-accepted science over the rights of other students, faculty and staff to enter schools without the fear of contracting a virus that has claimed the lives of more than 31,000 Illinois residents – or taking that virus home to their loved ones.”

Illinois Federation of Teachers President Dan Montgomery said his organization is “greatly distressed” by the ruling.

“Hundreds of thousands of students, teachers and staff across Illinois are doing their best to remain healthy and keep schools open,” he said. “We believe what the judge ordered is legally faulty and a threat to public health and, most importantly, a threat to keeping Illinois schools open for in-person learning. Our children and their families need certainty and some normalcy at school, not legal wrangling managed by a small minority of citizens. We urge the judge to stay her ruling and the state to appeal it as soon as possible.”

A statement from Kathi Griffin, Illinois Education Association President, echoed Montgomery’s concerns that the ruling may compromise in-person learning.

Griffin said removing COVID mitigations outlined by Pritzker, ISBE and IDPH could be especially detrimental given the recent variant’s impact on staffing.

“The teacher and education employee shortage is at a crisis level,” Griffin’s statement said. “Schools are shutting down because they do not have enough healthy employees to safely hold classes even though staff continue to give up their plan time and lunches to cover classes.”

“The science is there: masking, along with vaccines, testing, social distancing and quarantining, are the best ways to protect against the virus,” Griffin continued. “Removing any of these protections would be detrimental to our students and staff safety and will almost certainly force schools across the state to close because of a staffing shortage.”

Others are rejoicing, stating the ruling gives individuals a choice on masking.

“I for one am glad to have taken part in making this happen!” Sam Haag, a local plaintiff in the lawsuit filed by parents, wrote on Facebook. “Now if you would prefer your child to wear a mask (you can) have them do so, and those who prefer their child be mask-free can as well!”

Click here to read the full temporary restraining order, courtesy of CapitolFax.com.