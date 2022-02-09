Driver arrested after brief pursuit in Columbia

A local man was taken into custody after attempting to elude a traffic stop about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in Columbia.

A Monroe County Sheriff’s Department deputy attempted to pull over a white Nissan sedan on Palmer Road, but the vehicle sped away from the deputy south onto Bluff Road. A pursuit that reached speeds near 90 miles per hour ensued, with an assisting Columbia police officer putting an end to the incident by stopping the fleeing vehicle on Bluff Road at Valmeyer Road.

Charges are pending against the driver, who is a Columbia man.