Burglary at Columbia laundromat

Police are investigating an early Thursday morning burglary at Columbia Laundry, 287 Southwoods Drive.

According to surveillance video footage, the incident occurred about 5:30 a.m.

The suspect, described by police as a White male in his 20s wearing a black jacket and gray pants with medium length brown hair, black glasses, standing between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-11 and weighing about 155 pounds, pried open a storage closet inside the laundromat and stole a Dewalt drill, a container of change and vacuum cleaner.

The suspect drove away in a white Chevrolet Impala.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Columbia Police Department at 618-281-5151.