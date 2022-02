Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Monroe County EMS and Hecker Fire Department responded around 2:15 p.m. Friday to a two-vehicle accident with injuries at the intersection of Route 156 and Route 159 in Hecker.

The vehicles involved were a white Chevrolet truck and a black Chevrolet crossover vehicle.

One person was treated by EMS at the scene. It is not known if that person was transported. Check back for details as they become available.