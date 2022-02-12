Theft reported at Columbia Lakes

Police are investigating a theft that occurred early Friday morning in the Columbia Lakes neighborhood.

Columbia police said at about 6:30 a.m., a white older model Dodge truck drove into parking lot of the new Columbia Lakes apartments and pulled behind a parked pickup truck, after which a White male got out and stole a Coleman cooler from the bed of the truck.

Police said this incident is unrelated to the rash of unlocked vehicle break-ins that occurred in the same area on Jan. 31.

Surveillance shows that no other vehicles were checked by the suspect and the suspect vehicle was in the area only a couple of minutes before leaving the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call 618-281-5151.