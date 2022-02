Pictured is the crash scene Sunday morning on Route 3 in Columbia.

Emergency personnel responded shortly after 9:35 a.m. Sunday to a two-vehicle crash on Route 3 at Valmeyer Road in Columbia.

The vehicles involved were a Chevy truck and a small Jeep SUV. Traffic on southbound Route 3 impacted as emergency personnel tended to the crash.

Fortunately, no medical transport was required for occupants of the vehicles involved in the crash.