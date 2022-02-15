Fire destroys house in Hecker

Pictured is the scene of a Tuesday morning house fire in Hecker.

The Hecker and Red Bud fire departments responded about 6 a.m. Tuesday to a structure fire in the 100 block of West Monroe Street in Hecker.

The house was fully engulfed upon arrival. Firefighters worked the scene until about 11 a.m. At 11:30 a.m., Hecker firefighters were asked to return to the scene for a report of visible flames showing.

Two occupants of the residence, which is a total loss, were able to exit without injury. The fire was called in by a neighbor.

The owner of the home is Chris Egner.

The Illinois office of the state fire marshal was called to the scene.

