Fire destroys house in Hecker

By
Republic-Times
-
4356
Pictured is the scene of a Tuesday morning house fire in Hecker.

The Hecker and Red Bud fire departments responded about 6 a.m. Tuesday to a structure fire in the 100 block of West Monroe Street in Hecker.

The house was fully engulfed upon arrival. Firefighters worked the scene until about 11 a.m. At 11:30 a.m., Hecker firefighters were asked to return to the scene for a report of visible flames showing.

Two occupants of the residence, which is a total loss, were able to exit without injury. The fire was called in by a neighbor.

The owner of the home is Chris Egner.

The Illinois office of the state fire marshal was called to the scene.

Check for more information as it becomes available.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email