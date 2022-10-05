Volleyball teams keep reaching high

Waterloo’s Hailey Ray makes a play during Monday’s match at Red Bud. See more photos at republictimes.smugmug.com.

Early October signals that the end of the regular season is near for high school volleyball teams, meaning it’s time to prepare for the playoffs.

Waterloo lost several key players from last year’s team that made the sectional final, but that hasn’t stopped it from winning 16 of its first 20 matches of 2022.

The Bulldogs (16-4) won 25-16, 25-19 at Red Bud on Monday. That was preceded by a 25-21, 25-12 win over Jerseyville on Thursday and a 25-18, 25-17 victory over Triad last Tuesday.

In fact, Waterloo has only lost two matches since August. Key players for the Bulldogs have been points and kills leader Josie Briggs and top blocker Emma Day.

The Bulldogs will face a tough test this Thursday as they travel across town to take on rival Gibault (14-9).

The Hawks are coming off an 0-5 showing against top competition this past weekend at the Belleville East Tournament.

Gibault dropped matches to Cor Jesu, Belleville West, Columbia, Liberty (Wentzville) and Quincy.

Last Wednesday, the Hawks won 25-12, 25-14 over East St. Louis. Last Tuesday, they downed Roxana by the score of 25-21, 25-21.

Gibault played Mater Dei on Tuesday in advance of Thursday’s cross-town showdown.

The Hawks are led this season by Lucy Range in points, aces and assists and Abby Grohmann in kills.

Columbia (17-9) went 2-3 at the Belleville East tourney over the weekend.

The Eagles won in three sets against Quincy and downed Gibault by the score of 25-21, 25-18. Karsen Jany had seven kills, three blocks and six points to lead Columbia past Gibault.

Columbia lost to O’Fallon, Liberty (Wentzville) and Belleville West.

On Thursday, the Eagles won 25-10, 22-25, 25-11 over Wood River. Jany had 11 points and eight kills in that match.

Columbia plays Thursday at Salem.

Kate Toenjes leads the Eagles this season in points and assists; Jany is tops in kills and blocks.

Valmeyer (18-7) won two more recent matches as it sets its sights on a playoff run.

On Thursday, the Pirates won 25-8, 25-9 over New Athens. Brooke Miller had 11 kills and Jayna Krekel dished out 25 assists

Last Tuesday, Valmeyer posted a 25-15, 25-20 victory over Carlyle. Hannah Gideon had five blocks and Krekel contributed four blocks and 19 assists.

Valmeyer hosted Okawville on Tuesday, hosts Hancock on Wednesday and plays Thursday at Marissa.

Mia McSchooler is tops on the team this season in points and digs; Miller leads in kills and blocks.

Dupo (2-13) lost 26-24, 25-13 to Cahokia on Monday. Tamoni Jordan led the Tigers with three blocks.

Dupo hosts Steeleville on Wednesday.