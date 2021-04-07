Volleyball teams aiming high

Pictured at left, Gibault’s Melissa Bernal sends the ball over the net during a recent match at Valmeyer. See more photos at republictimes.mycapture.com.

The past week in high school volleyball featured some key wins for local squads in hard-fought matches.

Gibault improved to 11-2 on the season with a 25-22, 19-25, 26-24 victory Monday night over perennial volleyball powerhouse Freeburg. Abby Grohmann had 13 kills, Zoe Swip had 15 digs and Ryley Lehmann recorded 23 assists in the win.

The Hawks won 25-11, 25-22 at Belleville East last Wednesday. Ella Range led with 10 points and Ande Grohmann had nine kills.

Last Tuesday, Gibault lost 25-18, 25-16 to a tough Mater Dei squad.

The Hawks battled Althoff on Tuesday, winning 25-16, 23-25, 25-21, host Chester on Wednesday and play at Father McGivney on Thursday.

Valmeyer (5-3) lost in three sets Monday night at Chester. Kierstin Miller was the top scorer from the serving line with 12 points. Tinleigh Jakimauskas contributed five kills and a block. Brooke Maus had 13 digs.

The result was much better on Thursday as the Pirates downed rival New Athens, 25-12, 25-16.

Valmeyer is led this season by Mia McSchooler with 59 points, Markee Voelker with 32 kills and Brooke Miller with 15 blocks.

The Pirates host Lebanon on Wednesday and Marissa on Friday.

Columbia (6-3) lost Monday at home to Marquette, 25-21, 24-26, 19-25. Natalie Huy had 14 points and Kate Toenjes had 19 assists for the Eagles.

On Thursday, Columbia posted a 25-13, 25-13 victory over Wesclin. Sophie Gill-Kemper recorded 15 points and Toenjes had 18 assists.

Last Tuesday, the Eagles dropped a 25-18, 25-21 match at Freeburg.

Ava Khoury leads the team in kills with 56.

Columbia hosted Carlyle on Tuesday, winning in two sets, plays at Breese Central on Thursday and travels to Roxana on Friday.

Waterloo (2-4) is dealing with a COVID situation on the team, resulting in Tuesday’s match vs. Triad and Thursday’s match vs. Jerseyville being postponed.

The Bulldogs lost 25-20, 25-23 to Mascoutah last Tuesday. Ella Bockhorn had nine points and five kills.

On Thursday, Waterloo lost 25-14, 25-19 to unbeaten Highland.

Bockhorn, a junior, is the team leader in points and kills so far this season.