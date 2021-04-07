Eagles flying past foes

Pictured, Columbia goalie Trey Hemminghaus makes a save during a game earlier this season against Marquette.

The Columbia High School soccer team continues to soar past the competition, improving to 7-1 on the season with a 9-2 blasting of Salem on Monday.

Karson Bridges netted another hat trick, and Jonah James and Jack Steckler notched two goals apiece.

Bridges leads the team with 13 goals, followed by James at 12 goals.

Columbia has a tough slate of upcoming home games, starting with Belleville East on Wednesday, followed by Belleville West on Saturday and then Collinsville on Monday.

In other local soccer action, Waterloo (3-5) is dealing with a COVID situation that has resulted in recent game postponements.

The Bulldogs returned to the pitch Tuesday at Jerseyville, winning 2-1. Zach Lenz and Jake Cooling scored the goals.

Last Tuesday, Waterloo picked up a 2-1 win in penalty kicks over Highland. Trevor Lewis netted the goal in regulation and Kyle Stewart, Aidan Brown, Evan Brown and Cooling connected on their PKs. Jacob Charron made nine saves in net for Waterloo.

Gibault (1-4-1) lost 2-0 to Mater Dei last Tuesday. The Hawks hosted Marquette on Tuesday, falling 5-0, and will play at Althoff on Thursday before hosting Father McGivney this Saturday afternoon.

McKenzie Haudrich and Collin Shields each have two goals and an assist to lead the Hawks on the season.

Valmeyer is off to an 0-5 start. The Pirates lost 8-0 at home to Breese Central on Monday.

That followed an 8-1 loss at home to Wesclin on Thursday, which was preceded by a 5-0 defeat at the hands of Freeburg last Tuesday.