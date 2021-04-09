Hockey teams fighting for playoffs

Freeburg-Waterloo’s Layne Wilkens skates ahead with the puck during an exhibition match against Columbia last month in Affton, Mo. For more photos, click here. (Corey Saathoff photo)

The Columbia and Freeburg-Waterloo hockey teams both posted recent wins as they try to secure playoff berths in the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association postseason.

Columbia won 4-3 last Thursday over O’Fallon. Dylan Lalk netted two goals for the Ice Eagles (1-1-1), who battle Belleville this coming Tuesday night in East Alton and tangle with Collinsville on April 20.

Freeburg-Waterloo picked up a 6-5 win over Collinsville this past Tuesday night, keeping its hopes alive for a playoff spot.

The game was tied with under two minutes left when Donovan Knuckles scored the game-winner.

“It was a back and forth game,” Freeburg-Waterloo head coach Scotty Roberts said.

Logan Ganz recorded a hat trick and two assists for the Raging Bulldogs. Knuckles scored twice and had one assist. Shea Suedemeyer also chipped in with a goal.

The Raging Bulldogs (2-2-1) need some help to make the MVCHA playoffs.

“We need Belleville to beat Columbia, then Collinsville to either tie or beat Columbia,” Roberts said.