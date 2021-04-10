Bulldogs bitten by Collinsville; Eagles soar

Waterloo quarterback Eric Brown takes a snap during the first half of Friday’s game against Collinsville. See more photos from the contest by clicking here. (Corey Saathoff photo)

A festive playoff-type atmosphere greeted the Waterloo High School football team Friday night for senior night and homecoming. It’s too bad Collinsville spoiled the party.

The Bulldogs were looking to go to 4-0 and advance to the semifinals of the Mississippi Valley Bowl Series. The winless Kahoks had other ideas in mind.

Featuring multiple linemen weighing over 300 pounds, Collinsville was able to run the ball and capitalize on turnovers for a 32-14 victory.

The Kahoks also gambled and won big on fourth down. Facing a fourth and seven on the opening drive, Collinsville went for it and scored on a 30-yard pass play to go up 7-0.

Waterloo drove into the red zone on its first drive, but lost a fumble on a snap. Thankfully, Dustin Crawford picked off a Collinsville pass a few plays later and ran it in from 20 yards out to tie the game.

With a gusty wind at their backs during the second quarter, Collinsville went for it on a fourth and two and came up with a 34-yard TD run to go up 14-7. Collinsville quarterback Kolby Anderson added a 16-yard TD scamper to put his team up 20-7 with 6:05 remaining in the first half. That remained the score at halftime.

In an eventful third quarter, the Bulldogs quickly got back in the game courtesy of a 31-yard TD pass from signal caller Eric Brown to tight end Adam Yount at 10:54 to make it 20-14 and get the Waterloo faithful riled up with excitement.

The ‘Dogs got the ball back shortly thereafter but lost another fumble. Waterloo’s defense recovered a fumble just two plays later, but a bobbled catch attempt by a Bulldogs receiver on the ensuing drive resulted in a Kahoks interception that gave Collinsville the ball at Waterloo’s 27 yard line.

Collinsville was able to cash in on the great field position with 10-yard TD run that made it 26-14. The Kahoks ended the quarter with another interception that put them in business yet again.

Collinsville busted off a long TD run to start the fourth quarter, going up 32-14 and quieting the Waterloo crowd for good.

Waterloo (3-1) will host Jerseyville next Friday. For photos from the game, click here.

Eagles coast past Midgets

Columbia’s Dawson Sukup sacks the quarterback and forces a fumble Friday night. (photo courtesy of gatewayphoto.net)

The Columbia High School football team improved to 3-1 with a nearly flawless performance at home Friday night against rival Freeburg. The Eagles led 24-0 with five minutes left in the first half en route to a 44-21 victory.

Picking up where he left off from last week’s five-touchdown performance, Columbia quarterback Dominic Voegele was 10-for-12 passing for 94 yards and a TD and rushed for 62 yards and a score.

Eagles running back Kyle McConachie ran for 60 yards and two scores and also caught a TD pass. Londyn Little added a rushing TD.

Colin McLaren was 3-for-3 passing for 47 yards and a TD.

Columbia’s defense proved strong once again, recording two fumble recoveries and three sacks. Oliver Schrader had one of teach and also registered seven tackles with three assists.

The Eagles host Wood River next Friday night.

Red Bud blasts Dupo

The Red Bud Musketeers invaded Dupo on Friday night, winning 62-20.

Red Bud running back Frank Ford ran for 111 yards and quarterback Easton Lucht added 92 yards rushing and 67 yards passing.

The Musketeers defense came up with six turnovers, including three interceptions and three fumble recoveries.

Red Bud (3-1) hosts Wesclin next week. Dupo (2-2) plays at Nokomis.