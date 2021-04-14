Volleyball season nearly over

Gibault volleyball players celebrate a point during last Wednesday’s home win against Chester.

The high school volleyball is coming to a close, and local teams are trying to finish strong.

Gibault is still riding high with a 14-2 record. The Hawks won in three sets over Althoff last Tuesday and hosted Chester for Senior Night last Wednesday, winning in three sets. Gibault also won 25-13, 25-8 at Father McGivney on Thursday.

The Hawks downed Granite City on Monday, 25-8, 25-19, with the Grohmann girls starring once again. Ande Grohmann had 12 points and eight kills. Abby Grohmann added nine kills for Gibault, which finishes its season at Wood River on Wednesday and at home against Waterloo on Thursday for the annual “Dig Pink” contest.

Waterloo (2-5) is returning to action this week following a COVID situation. The Bulldogs battled Civic Memorial on Tuesday and will host Mascoutah this coming Tuesday following the cross-town showdown.

Valmeyer (6-3) hosted Lebanon last Wednesday, winning 25-9, 25-10. Birthday girl Mia McSchooler led the Pirates with 22 points and five kills.

The Pirates hosted Okawville on Tuesday, play Wednesday at Steeleville and host New Athens on Thursday.

Columbia (6-4) hosted Carlyle last Tuesday, winning in two sets. The Eagles lost 25-19, 25-21 at Breese Central on Thursday and traveled to Roxana on Friday, winning 25-22, 25-23.

Maci Browne led Columbia with 16 points and Olivia Peterson had 11 kills in Friday’s win.

The Eagles played Tuesday at Salem, host Red Bud on Wednesday and host Wesclin on Thursday.

Dupo (0-5) lost in two sets to Wood River, Steeleville and Red Bud in recent days.

The Tigers are led in points and kills this season by Maddie Esmon.