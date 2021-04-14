Soccer season winding down

Pictured, Waterloo’s Jake Cooling pushes ahead with the ball on Monday against Alton. See more photos from the game at republictimes.mycapture.com.

Only a few matches remain in the high school boys soccer season, with local teams kicking hard to the finish.

Waterloo (4-7) only had 14 players available for last Tuesday’s match at Jerseyville but won 2-1 in overtime. Zach Lenz and Jake Cooling notched the goals for the Bulldogs.

On Thursday, Waterloo lost 4-0 to Triad. On Saturday, the Bulldogs lost 4-2 at Mascoutah. Cooling and Kyle Stewart scored for Waterloo.

Monday was Senior Night for Waterloo, and the Bulldogs didn’t disappoint with a 2-1 victory over Alton. Cooling scored both goals in the win.

Waterloo concludes its season with a game Tuesday against Mascoutah, followed by a game Thursday at Highland.

Columbia (9-1) continues to dominate the competition, posting more wins.

The Eagles won 5-0 against Belleville West on Saturday. Jonah James had a hat trick and Karson Bridges added a goal and two assists.

On Monday, the Eagles won 4-1 against a tough Collinsville squad. Tate Schilling and Karson Bridges each recorded two goals and an assist.

Bridges has 16 goals and James has 15 goals to lead the Eagles.

Columbia concludes its season Wednesday at home against Granite City.

Gibault (1-6-1) lost 5-0 to Marquette last Tuesday and 7-0 to Edwardaville on Monday.

The Hawks hosted O’Fallon on Tuesday, play Thursday at Alton and conclude their season Saturday at Mascoutah.