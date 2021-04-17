Bulldogs, Eagles post football wins

Waterloo’s Jack McFarlane and Brett Howard make a tackle Friday night against Jerseyville. (photo courtesy gatewayphoto.net)

The Waterloo and Columbia football teams were both victorious at home Friday night, albeit in different fashion.

The Bulldogs (4-1) hosted Jerseyville in the consolation bracket of the Mississippi Valley Bowl Series, having defeated them by a touchdown just two weeks prior. The result was a 7-6 affair that offered little in the way of offense.

Aidan Morrow, a sophomore, started at quarterback for Waterloo, filling in for injured senior starter Eric Brown. The Bulldogs scored a first half touchdown on a short run by running back Evan Davis and made it hold up, although a late Jerseyville score put the outcome in jeopardy.

Following the Jerseyville touchdown in the game’s final minutes, the Panthers opted to try a two-point conversion. It failed, giving Waterloo the one-point lead. Jerseyville attempted an onside kick to try and get the ball back, which Waterloo recovered. The Bulldogs were able to secure a first down and run out the clock.

Maxwell Mitchell had an interception and Adam Yount made a fumble recovery for Waterloo’s defense.

The Eagles (4-1) had no trouble on senior night, winning 49-14 over Wood River.

Senior speedster Londyn Little displayed his talent one last time on the Columbia turf, scoring three touchdowns. His interception and 20-yard return for paydirt put the Eagles up 7-0 in the first quarter. Little added a 59-yard TD reception in the second quarter and a 76-yard TD reception in the third quarter. Little had 162 yards receiving.

Colin McLaren, another senior, threw three TD passes on the night. Dominic Voegele threw one TD and also ran for a 33-yard score.

In other local football action, Red Bud (4-1) won 32-14 over Wesclin. The Musketeers rushed for 364 yards, led by Frank Ford and Nick Gantner. The Red Bud lead was only 12-7 at halftime.

Dupo (2-3) lost at Nokomis on Friday night, 52-14. The Tigers trailed 33-0 at halftime.