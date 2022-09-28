Volleyball squads keep winning

Valmeyer’s Brooke Miller makes a play during a recent match.

The high school volleyball season has been a success so far for local squads.

Valmeyer (16-7) split two recent matches.

The Pirates dropped a 25-18, 25-23 match to Chester on Monday despite nine kills from Brooke Miller and 16 assists by Jayna Krekel.

On Thursday, Valmeyer won 25-12, 25-10 over Lebanon. Miller again led the way with 11 kills. Krekel recorded 22 assists.

The Pirates hosted Carlyle on Tuesday, winning 25-15, 25-20, and host New Athens this Thursday night.

Mia McSchooler leads the team with 126 points this season. Krekel is tops with 303 assists. Miller leads the team with 159 kills and 58 blocks.

Columbia (14-6) continues to win.

On Monday, the Eagles posted a 25-10, 25-8 victory over Collinsville for their sixth straight win. Karsen Jany had 15 points and six kills. Abigail Kurich served up 13 points and Kate Toenjes had 10 assists.

On Thursday, Columbia won 25-17, 25-18 at Freeburg. Delaney Fitzgerald had six kills and four blocks and Megan Bolyard had 10 assists for the Eagles.

Last Tuesday, the Eagles defeated Red Bud by the count of 25-14, 25-17. Addison Walton had 13 points for Columbia.

Toenjes leads the team with 103 points and 168 assists this season. Jany is tops with 90 kills and 59 blocks.

Columbia hosts Wood River on Thursday.

Gibault (13-4) won 25-8, 25-13 over New Athens on Monday.

The Hawks played at Roxana on Tuesday, host East St. Louis on Wednesday and play at Father McGivney on Monday.

Lucy Range leads the Hawks this season with 39 aces, 116 points and 164 assists.

Abby Grohmann is tops on the team with 138 kills.

Waterloo (14-4) won 25-20, 25-21 at Highland on Thursday.

Last Tuesday, the Bulldogs dropped a 25-17, 25-12 contest at Mascoutah.

Waterloo hosted Triad on Tuesday, winning 25-18, 25-17, plays Thursday at Jerseyville and travels to Red Bud on Monday.

Josie Briggs leads the ‘Dogs this season with 91 points and 87 kills. Lilly Hecker is tops in assists with 195. Emma Day leads in blocks with 53.

Dupo (2-12) won 15-25, 25-11, 26-24 over O’Fallon First Baptist on Monday.

Last Wednesday, the Tigers lost 25-14, 25-21 to Lebanon.

Dupo plays Monday at Cahokia.