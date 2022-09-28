CHS golfers in conference tourneys

Pictured is the Columbia High School girls golf squad after winning the Cahokia Conference Tournament in Okawville on Thursday.

The Columbia High School girls golf squad shot a team score of 343 to win the Cahokia Conference Tournament on Thursday at Roland Barkau Memorial Golf Course in Okawville.

Columbia’s Avery Arendell shot a conference low score of 79 to win gold.

Also medaling for the Columbia girls were Mae Descher and Julia Foster, both with an 87, and Annie Schrader with a 90.

The IHSA Class 1A regionals take place Thursday, hosted by Breese Central.

The CHS boys golfers placed second as a team in last Wednesday’s Cahokia Conference Tournament at Governor’s Run in Carlyle.

The Eagles shot a 332, which was behind Salem’s winning team score of 318.

Leading the way for the Columbia boys were Jacob Hall and Mike Madlinger in fifth place with scores of 81, followed by Kyle Chudd with an 83.

The IHSA Class 1A regionals take place Wednesday, hosted by Wesclin.