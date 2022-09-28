Fast to the finish at Freeburg

Pictured are Columbia High School cross country runners Madison Missey and Ethan Hogan after their 11th and second place finishes, respectively, at Saturday’s Freeburg Invitational.

The Waterloo and Columbia high school cross country programs competed in the Freeburg Invitational on Saturday, finishing with impressive team and individual showings.

In the boys race, Columbia’s Ethan Hogan placed second overall with a time of 15:12. The race winner was Benton’s Gavin Genisio at 14:55.30.

Waterloo placed fourth as a team out of 24 schools, led by Austin Corey in 15th place with a time of 16:59.10.

In the girls race, Waterloo continued its impressive season with another decisive first place finish. The next placing teams of the 19-school field were Mater Dei and DuQuoin.

Waterloo was led by Cameron Crump in sixth place at 18:55.30, Angelynn Kanyuck in seventh place at 18:59, Ava Rau in ninth place at 19:18.90 and Danielle Mudd in 10th place at 19:23.60.

Columbia’s Madison Missey placed 11th overall with a time of 19:24.20.