Voegele leads Eagles to rivalry win over Bulldogs

Columbia quarterback Dominic Voegele reaches for the goal line on a short touchdown run during Friday’s win over rival Waterloo. (Corey Saathoff photo)

Columbia senior Dominic Voegele did it all in a 9-0 win at home Friday night over Monroe County football rival Waterloo.

At quarterback, Voegele mostly used his legs to grind out yards all night. His two-yard rushing touchdown gave the Eagles a 6-0 lead with 3:50 left in the first quarter. He finished with 177 yards rushing on 33 carries.

With a light rain falling, Voegele kicked a 47-yard field goal to put Columbia up 9-0 with 2:14 remaining in the third quarter.

In the game’s final minutes, Waterloo’s deepest offensive drive was snuffed out by an interception from who else? Voegele. It was his second interception of the night on defense. He also made seven tackles.

In all, Columbia’s defense bottled up bruising Waterloo running back Evan Davis and forced four total turnovers – three interceptions and one fumble recovery.

Voegele, a hard-throwing righty pitcher who led the Eagles baseball squad to a third place state finish in baseball this past spring, announced last week his commitment to pitch for the University of Kansas. He was 12-of-16 passing Friday night for 71 yards.

Friday’s annual rivalry clash between Columbia and Waterloo featured a couple of firsts. The inaugural mascot race between the Eagle and Bulldog was won by Columbia’s feathered friend. At the end of the game, the Eagles were presented the first-ever Route 3 Rivalry trophy to commemorate the longstanding local gridiron game.