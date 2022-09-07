Soccer teams fighting hard

Pictured, Columbia’s Cam Ellner tries to break away from a Mascoutah player during last Wednesday’s match. See more photos at republictimes.smugmug.com.

High school boys soccer action is heating up as the summer cools to autumn.

Waterloo (3-4-1) has turned it on of late, going 2-0-1 in recent matches.

On Monday, the Bulldogs won 8-0 at Mt. Vernon. Caeden Wille and Henry Huels each recorded hat tricks, with Huels also tacking on an assist. Braydon Lacroix dished out three assists.

On Thursday, Waterloo won 3-2 over Father McGivney. Wille, a sophomore, netted all three goals for the ‘Dogs. Parker Lacroix picked up the win in net.

Last Wednesday, the Bulldogs battled to a 1-1 tie against Freeburg. Wille scored the goal for Waterloo on an assist from Huels. AJ Sensel made four saves in net.

Wille leads the Bulldogs in scoring this season with eight goals and two assists.

Waterloo hosted Civic Memorial on Tuesday, falling 5-2, and plays Thursday at Jerseyville.

Columbia (3-2) lost 2-0 at home to Mascoutah last Wednesday night. The Eagles played with energy all night but just couldn’t break through against Mascoutah’s defense.

The Eagles, who are led in scoring by Jack Steckler (eight goals) and Cam Ellner (two goals, seven assists), played Tuesday at Breese Central, winning 7-0. Steckler netted four goals.

Columbia hosts Granite City on Wednesday and play Saturday at Triad before taking on local rival Gibault in Oerter Park this coming Tuesday.

Gibault (3-3) dropped a 1-0 match at Vianney on Thursday despite 18 saves by Hawks goalkeeper Andy Altes. Kanen Augustine finished with six blocks on the night.

Last Tuesday, the Hawks lost 7-0 to Marquette.

The early scoring leaders this season for Gibault are Zachary Tayon (four goals) and Jackson Goedeke (three goals, two assists).

Gibault hosted Saint Louis University High on Tuesday, falling 9-0. The Hawks host Edwardsville on Thursday and plays at Belleville West on Saturday before hosting the Eagles this coming Tuesday.

Valmeyer (2-4) split recent matches, scoring plenty of goals in each.

On Friday, the Pirates dropped a 6-4 contest to Salem despite four goals scored by Mason Eschmann.

Eschmann, a senior, also notched four goals in Valmeyer’s 5-2 victory at Carlyle last Wednesday.

His eight goals leads Valmeyer in scoring this season.

Valmeyer hosted Lebanon on Tuesday, falling 6-2, and plays Thursday at Wood River.