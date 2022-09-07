Bulldogs post tourney win 

From left, Waterloo volleyball players Josie Briggs and Emma Day were named to the all-tournament team this weekend in Carbondale.

After starting the season with two losses, the Waterloo High School volleyball team has seemingly found its groove.

The Bulldogs (5-2) have won five straight matches, including four at the Carbondale Tournament on Saturday to take first place.

Waterloo defeated Marion, Cahokia, Anna-Jonesboro and Hamilton County – all in two sets – to win the top trophy.

Josie Briggs and Emma Day were selected to represent Waterloo on the all-tournament team.

Last Wednesday, the Bulldogs won 25-20, 25-18 over Wesclin. Day finished with 12 points, seven kills and four blocks. Briggs added nine points and nine kills. Ally Hanna had five blocks and Lilly Heck contributed 19 assists.

Waterloo hosts Collinsville on Wednesday and hosts Jerseyville this coming Tuesday.

Columbia (5-4) went 2-3 at the always-tough Edwardsville Tournament over the weekend.

On Friday, the Eagles won 25-6, 25-13 over Bloomington and 25-14, 21-25, 15-12 over Mater Dei.

Against Bloomington, Kate Toenjes had 13 assists and eight points, Delaney Fitzgerald recorded eight kills and Karsen Jany had seven points and six kills.

In the win over Mater Dei, Jany recorded nine kills and eight blocks.

On Saturday, Columbia lost to Dunlap in three sets, Edwardsville in two sets and Pleasant Plains in two sets.

Prior to the tourney, Columbia topped Salem on Thursday, 25-14, 26-24. Megan Fredenberg and Addison Miller each had seven kills each.

Columbia posted a 25-18, 25-20 win over Wood River on Tuesday. Fitzgerald finished with six kills and Toenjes had 12 assists.

Gibault (7-3) won 25-13, 25-19 over Wesclin. Lucy Range led the way for the Hawks with eight points, five kills and nine assists. Abby Grohmann added eight kills and three blocks.

On Friday, the Hawks won 25-14, 25-17 over Maryville Christian.

Gibault played Tuesday at Collinsville, winning in three sets. The Hawks host Okawville on Wednesday and hosts Granite City this coming Monday.

Valmeyer (6-2) lost 25-21, 25-18 at Sparta last Tuesday. Violet Krekel finished with 12 assists and Markee Voelker had six kills.

The Pirates played Tuesday at New Athens, winning in two sets. Jayna Krekel had 18 assists and Mia McSchooler contributed nine points and seven kills. Valmeyer hosts Steeleville on Thursday.

Dupo (1-6) won 25-20, 25-8 over Madison last Wednesday. Kyann Prater led the Tigers with 10 points and Adrienne Latimer had 10 assists.

On Thursday, Dupo dropped a 25-22, 25-22 match to Marissa. Latimer again recorded 10 assists.

The Tigers play at Wood River this coming Tuesday.