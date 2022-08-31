Volleyball season digs in

Pictured, from left, are Valmeyer volleyball players Jayna Krekel and Markee Voelker, who made the all-tournament team at the Roxana Invitational.

The high school volleyball season is underway, and a few local teams spiked right into action with tournament play.

Valmeyer is off to a 5-1 start following a second place showing at the 13th annual Roxana Invitational.

After downing Auburn and Piasa Southwestern in two sets each, the Pirates topped Carrollton in three sets and powered past Marquette to reach the tourney final against the host Shells.

Valmeyer lost in three sets to Roxana on Saturday, 25-17, 24-26, 18-25. Markee Voelker and Jayna Krekel represented the Pirates on the all-tournament team.

On Monday, Valmeyer won its home opener over Marissa, 25-9, 25-10. Krekel finished with 17 assists and 11 service points. Voelker and Brooke Miller both recorded nine kills.

The Pirates played Tuesday at Sparta, will play this coming Tuesday at New Athens and host Steeleville on Sept. 8.

Also at the Roxana tourney, Dupo went 0-5 with losses to Father McGivney, Granite City, Roxana, Wood River and Mt. Olive.

Kaylyn Woods leads the Tigers in service points, kills and digs in the early going this season.

Dupo hosts Madison on Wednesday and Marissa on Thursday.

Gibault (4-3) competed in the New Athens Labor Day Tournament over the weekend after splitting matches earlier last week against Belleville East and Red Bud.

The Hawks lost last Monday at Belleville East but won at home last Tuesday over Red Bud.

Gibault opened tourney play with a loss to Okawville on Friday, 21-11, 17-21, 10-15, but then won 21-10, 21-9 over New Athens.

Abby Grohmann had 10 kills and Lucy Range finished with 10 points and 11 assists to lead the Hawks in that win.

On Saturday, the Hawks closed out tourney play with a three-set loss to Wesclin and two-set victories over Lebanon and Steeleville.

Gibault played Tuesday at Metro East Lutheran, hosts Wesclin on Thursday, plays Friday at Maryville Christian and travels to Collinsville this coming Tuesday.

Waterloo is 0-2 to start the season following a 25-20, 25-14 loss at Freeburg last Tuesday and a 25-14, 25-21 loss at O’Fallon on Thursday.

The Bulldogs host Collinsville on Sept. 7.

Columbia is 1-1 in the early going. The Eagles opened with a 25-18, 25-22 victory at home over Alton last Tuesday before falling 27-25, 19-25, 10-25 to Althoff on Thursday.

Kate Toenjes had nine assists and four points and Karsen Jany finished with eight points and two blocks against Alton. Jany had four blocks and Toenjes had 12 assists against Althoff.

Columbia plays Tuesday at Civic Memorial, hosts Salem on Thursday and travels to Wood River this coming Tuesday.