Hawks rule roost early on

All four of Monroe County’s high school soccer teams have posted wins in the early going, but only one has not lost.

The Gibault Hawks are riding high under new head coach Matt Burke after posting three wins to start the fall campaign. The team won only three games all of last season.

Following a 2-1 victory over cross-town rival Waterloo last Monday to open the season, the Hawks won by the same score over O’Fallon last Wednesday.

Gibault goalkeeper Andy Altes made 26 saves and Jackson Goedeke and Owen Mechler notched the goals for the Hawks.

On Saturday, Gibault took its show on the road and won 11-2 at Metro East Lutheran. Zachary Tayon and Gavin Kesler each notched hat tricks, with Goedeke adding two goals and two assists.

Henry Dillenger picked up the win in net.

The Hawks hosted Catholic rival Marquette on Tuesday, will play Thursday at Vianney and Monday at Freeburg before hosting Saint Louis University High this coming Tuesday.

Columbia is 2-1 on the young season.

The Eagles followed up their season opening win over Father McGivney last Monday with a 1-0 victory Thursday at home over Marion. Jack Steckler, Columbia’s leading scorer last season, notched the game’s only goal on an assist from Cam Ellner.

On Saturday, Columbia lost 3-2 at rival Althoff. Ellner and Carson Mueth scored the goals for the Eagles, who host Mascoutah on Wednesday before playing this coming Tuesday at Breese Central.

Waterloo (1-3) followed up its season-opening loss to rival Gibault with a 2-1 loss to Belleville East last Tuesday. Grant Eugea scored for the Bulldogs on an assist from Caeden Wille.

On Thursday, Waterloo picked up its first victory, 2-1, at Mater Dei. Henry Huels and Eli Schwehr scored the goals on assists from Wille and Braydon Lacroix.

On Monday, Waterloo suffered a 3-1 loss to Granite City. Wille scored the only goal for the ‘Dogs on an assist from Eugea.

Waterloo plays Wednesday at Freeburg before hosting Father McGivney on Thursday. The Bulldogs play Monday at Mt. Vernon and will host Civic Memorial on Tuesday.

Valmeyer opened its season in the Roxana tournament last week, going 1-2.

The Pirates lost 5-0 contests to Roxana and Maryville Christian before closing out the tourney with a 3-0 victory over Wood River on Saturday.

Jake Coats recorded a shutout in net, making five saves. Vincent Oggero scored twice and Ripken Voelker added a goal and assist.

Lydia Henerfauth and Xavier Smither added assists for the Pirates, who play Wednesday at Carlyle before hosting Lebanon this coming Tuesday.