The return of Friday night lights

The Waterloo High School football team prepares to take the field Friday evening at Mater Dei. (John Hooser photo)

The 2022 high school football season kicked off Friday night, with some local teams faring better than others.

Waterloo traveled to Breese and put on a defensive clinic in a 13-2 victory over Mater Dei. The Bulldogs defense limited Mater Dei to just 68 yards rushing and 85 yards passing on the night.

Evan Davis provided Waterloo’s first points of the season courtesy of a short touchdown run that was preceded by his 26-yard reception late in the first quarter. Waterloo led 7-0 at halftime.

The only scoring in the third quarter came when Mater Dei recorded a safety.

With less than five minutes remaining in the final frame, Waterloo’s Koby Osterhage ripped off a 74-yard TD run to put the ‘Dogs up for good at 13-2. Osterhage finished with 104 yards rushing and 33 yards receiving, plus he had a sack on defense.

Waterloo quarterback Aidan Morrow was 6-of-14 passing for 90 yards.

It was a different outcome for Columbia, as they suffered a 49-26 road loss to a high-powered Mascoutah squad.

Mascoutah led 19-0 after the first quarter and never looked back. Mascoutah quarterback Zane Timon was 12-of-18 passing for 219 yards and two scores in addition to rushing for 107 yards and two TDs.

Columbia quarterback Dominic Voegele ran for 145 yards and two TDs and threw for 132 yards and two scores.

Dupo won 38-30 in its home opener Friday night against Oblong, marking a successful debut for new Tigers head coach Zach Klaustermeier.

The game was scoreless after one quarter, but both teams made up for that with plenty of points the rest of the night.

Dupo freshman quarterback Deegan Prater made a stellar debut, going 13-of-19 passing for 186 yards and two TDs. He also ran for 97 yards.

Logan Stevens rushed for 110 yards for the Tigers.

Other local football scores of interest include Red Bud winning 52-0 at home over Pinckneyville and Freeburg winning 46-12 at Sparta on Friday.