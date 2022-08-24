Late goal lifts Hawks past ‘Dogs

Gibault’s Gavin Kesler and Waterloo’s Braydon Lacroix go up for the ball during Monday’s rivalry soccer match. See more photos online at republictimes.smugmug.com.

Gibault’s new head boys soccer coach won his debut Monday night as the Hawks edged cross-town rival Waterloo at Oerter Park in Columbia.

Matthew Burke was hired in May to replace Darryn Haudrich as head coach of the Hawks.

He watched his team get on the board first against the Bulldogs courtesy of a Zachary Tayon goal early in the first half.

Waterloo peppered Gibault goalkeeper Andy Altes with shots throughout the game, but were unable to cash in until midway through the second half.

Ty Kinzinger tied the game for the Bulldogs on a tap-in following an assist from Brenden Eschmann.

The score remained at 1-1 until a stellar one-touch volley by Kanen Augustine resulted in the game-winning goal with just more than three minutes left in the contest.

Altes made 11 saves for the Hawks. Andrew Feldker and Owen Mechler each recorded assists for Gibault in the win.

“(It) was a good team win,” Burke said afterward. “(It) was a fun game against a rival school. Waterloo played well and challenged us. They are a talented team, for sure.”

Burke credited the play of his defense and goaltending for the season-opening victory.

“Our defense played awesome and our keeper Andy Altes played a strong game as well. Our seniors are going to play a big role for us this year, and they showed that last night with Tayon getting a goal and Feldker and Mechler getting assists,” Burke said. “(I’m) so happy for Kanen Augustine; he just works so hard for us, so it was great for him to get the game winner. Overall, a good start to the year.”

Gibault faces another tough early-season test when it takes on O’Fallon at home on Thursday night before playing at Metro East Lutheran on Saturday.

Waterloo hosted Belleville East on Tuesday night and will play Thursday at Mater Dei.

Eagles win opener

In other local soccer action, Columbia opened its season with a 6-0 win at home Monday night over Father McGivney.

Jack Steckler netted a hat trick, Danny Repp recorded two goals and an assist, and Cam Ellner added a goal and three assists for the Eagles, who host Marion on Thursday and play Saturday at Althoff.

Read the Fall Sports Preview in the Aug. 24 issue of the Republic-Times.

For a schedule of fall sports, click here.