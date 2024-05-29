Vivy | Pet of the Week

Republic-Times- May 29, 2024

Say hello to Vivy (aka VivyNoodle). This beautiful Shepherd mix is still a puppy at heart, just over a year old. Vivy is super sweet and will be attached at your side, like velcro, once she conquers a few minutes of shyness. She loves playing with other dogs and is a staff favorite. If you like to play ball, you will win Vivy’s heart in no time! Come by the shelter and check out this gorgeous girl today!

The adoption fee for adult dogs, seven months and older, is $250. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please complete an online adoption application or visit him at the shelter.

