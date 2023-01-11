VHS Athletic Hall of Fame night Jan. 20

The Valmeyer High School Athletic Hall of Fame will add three new members during an induction ceremony set for Friday night, Jan. 20.

Ronald Rohlfing (Class of 1968), Wayne Rohlfing (Class of 1974) and Kim McNiel (Class of 2001) will be inducted between the junior varsity and varsity boys basketball game in the gym, approximately 6 p.m.

A reception will follow at St. Mary Parish Center.

Ronald Rohlfing, who passed away in 2020, was a four-year letterman in baseball and basketball for the Pirates who went on to star in baseball at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville before playing minor league ball in the St. Louis Cardinals farm system and then shining in the Mon-Clair League.

Wayne Rohlfing was a four-year letterman in baseball and three-year letterman in basketball for the Pirates who went on to play baseball at Belleville Area College and Centenary College of Louisiana before playing minor league ball in the Chicago Cubs farm system and also starring in the Mon-Clair League.

McNiel lettered in volleyball, softball and basketball for the Pirates and went on to play collegiately at Lakeland College and Missouri Baptist University.