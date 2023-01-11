Raging ‘Dogs top Ice Eagles again

Freeburg-Waterloo’s Conner Blair controls the puck during a recent game against Columbia.

In Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association action Thursday night, the Freeburg-Waterloo Raging Bulldogs won 6-4 over the Columbia Ice Eagles in another rivalry clash at the McKendree Metro Rec Plex in O’Fallon.

The Raging ‘Dogs notched four unanswered goals to come from behind in the game.

Anna Lugge had two goals and three assists for Freeburg-Waterloo. Conner Blair added two goals and both Layne Wilkens and Tyler Hutchinson each scored.

Anderson Judy netted two goals for the Ice Eagles.

On Monday, Freeburg-Waterloo improved to 13-5-2 on the season with a 3-0 win over Bethalto. Alex Schilling, Michael Gildehaus and Austin Hopfinger all scored.

Last Tuesday, the Raging Bulldogs blasted Wood River to the tune of 12-1, getting two goals each from Blair, Hopfinger, Lugge and Wilkens.

Freeburg-Waterloo battles Vianney this coming Tuesday night.

Prior to Thursday’s loss, Columbia won 3-2 last Tuesday over Triad. Rece Sanderson recorded two goals and an assist, Nathan Carr scored and Judy contributed a goal and assist.

Dalton Fitzgerald made 27 saves in net.

Columbia faces O’Fallon this Thursday night before taking on Collinsville this coming Tuesday night.